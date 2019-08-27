Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will only use Alexis Sanchez in cup competitions if he ends up staying at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports reports that Inter Milan are confident of signing the Chilean attacker on a season-long loan before the European transfer window slams shut on September 2.

The 30-year-old has been tipped to leave Manchester this summer having only managed to register three goals in 32 Premier League appearances since his January 2018 free transfer from Arsenal.

Sanchez now looks likely to follow Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro, who joined the Italian giants on a permanent deal on August 8, but it a final deal has not yet been agreed.

According to The Times, if the mercurial winger is forced to remain at Old Trafford, Solskjaer will restrict his Premier League minutes, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood set to fight for permanent roles upfront.

The report states that Sanchez will be asked to contribute in Carabao Cup and Europa League matches, but the United manager has no use for him in the league.

The Chile international has spectacularly failed to live up to expectations in Manchester and his astronomical wage packet has created an imbalance among the squad.

Offloading Sanchez might be in the best interests of both parties in the long run, but it would be a risky move in the short term given Solskjaer’s lack of depth in the final third.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Martial is a major doubt for United’s trip to Southampton on Saturday, which might mean that 17-year-old Greenwood is handed his first start for the club.

Sanchez could also be another good option for Solskjaer to consider, but he has not seen a single minute of action at the start of the 2019-20 campaign amid ongoing speculation over his future.

Unless the Norwegian head coach changes his stance on the ex-Arsenal ace, he could be set for an even longer spell on the sidelines as his Old Trafford misery continues.