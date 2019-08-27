‘Sometimes you get bored of a club’ – Roberto Martinez on why Romelu Lukaku needed to leave Man Utd

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has offered his opinion on why the decision to leave Man Utd was the right one for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

As noted by BBC Sport, the 26-year-old completed a reported £74m move to Inter on transfer deadline day and he went on to score on his debut for the Nerazzurri on Monday night.

SEE MORE: Video: Fernandes showed Man Utd fans what they’re missing with superb assist during Sporting’s latest win

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly heading in a different direction while stamping his mark on the United squad with a view of utilising more pace and movement in attack, Lukaku’s position in the starting line-up at Old Trafford came under threat.

However, Martinez also believes that it was the right decision to move on from the Red Devils on a personal level too as ultimately Lukaku needed a new challenge.

“Romelu needed a new challenge. Sometimes you get bored of a club,” he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

“Working with Conte will please him and the project of Inter, who will chase the title, is interesting. I saw Lukaku laugh again and it made me happy.”

The challenge of competing and winning trophies at a club like United should surely mean no player ever gets ‘bored’ and so those comments will likely receive some stick, especially from the Man Utd faithful.

Nevertheless, it’s understandable that Lukaku perhaps needed a new challenge to reignite the fire inside of him to achieve his objectives, and based on the early impression that he made in his Inter debut, he has certainly made the right decision.

Time will tell whether or not it’s the right one with a long-term view in mind, but for now, Martinez will hope that he sees the benefits too as although Lukaku’s form for Belgium never wavered despite his struggles for Man Utd, arriving on the international scene full of confidence and in good spirits will surely be a boost for all concerned.