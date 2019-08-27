Two in, two out: Inter closing in on double signing, duo tipped to leave as Conte rebuild continues

Inter made an impressive start to the new Serie A season on Monday night, and Antonio Conte could yet see his squad strengthened further.

The Nerazzurri picked up a 4-0 win over Lecce to make it a winning start, and although they were expected to beat the newly-promoted side, they did so in style and sent an early message to their rivals about their intentions this season.

It could yet get even better for the Italian giants, as Calciomercato report that both Cristiano Biraghi and Alexis Sanchez are closing in on moves to the San Siro before Monday’s deadline, handing Conte reinforcements at left-back and in attack.

The Italian tactician has already seen the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Diego Godin arrive this summer, and so they look to be in a strong position to compete on multiple fronts this year.

However, adding Sanchez will add a different dynamic to their attack, while Biraghi would add quality depth and competition for places on the left flank.

Calciomercato also add that there could be two more exits before the deadline too with Joao Mario on the verge of leaving after an unhappy stint with the Nerazzurri, while the door is still open for Mauro Icardi to move on having lost the captaincy and the No.9 shirt over the past few months.

Should the prolific Argentine forward exit the club too, it will be a crucial and potentially risky rebuild from Conte given other stalwarts such as Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic have also moved on this summer.

Nevertheless, based on the early signs against Lecce on Monday night, the Inter faithful will be confident that the right changes to the squad are being made.