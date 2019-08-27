Video: Arsenal starlet pounces on goalkeeping error to score third goal of the season for loan club

Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah hauled Leeds back into a Carabao Cup second-round clash against Stoke City on Tuesday night with a composed finish.

The two teams met for the second time in the space of three days this evening, with the Potters exacting revenge over Marcelo Bielsa’s side after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at the best365 Stadium.

Stoke emerged victorious at Elland Road after a 5-4 penalty shootout triumph, but Leeds staged a thrilling second-half comeback which will live long in the memory.

The away side raced into a 2-0 lead before half-time through Danny Batth and Sam Vokes, but Nketiah managed to halve the deficit in the 67th minute.

The Arsenal starlet pounced on a goalkeeping error from Jack Butland to score his third goal of the season for Leeds, where he is spending the season on loan.

Butland’s goal kick hit one of his team-mates and fell perfectly for Nketiah, who skipped around the English shot-stopper before passing the ball into the net.

Helder Costa then levelled the scores at 2-2 in the 81st minute, but Stoke ultimately earned a spot in the third round after Jack Harrison’s decisive miss in the shootout.

Check out Nketiah’s latest goal below.