Video: Fernandes showed Man Utd fans what they’re missing with superb assist during Sporting’s latest win

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes set up a team-mate in superb fashion on Sunday, underling why he was a reported target for Manchester United.

Metro Sport reports that the Portuguese playmaker was on the Red Devils’ transfer radar throughout the summer, but a final deal never came to fruition.

The 24-year-old registered 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting last season and has picked up from where he left off at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Fernandes showed Man United fans what they’re missing with another superb assist during Sporting’s latest 3-1 win over Portimonense, picking out Raphinha with a perfectly executed pass from the edge of the box, which the Brazilian buried with a first-time volley.

The Portugal international set up all three of Sporting’s goals on the night, helping the team climb to the top of the Primeira Liga after three matches of the new season.

Check out Fernandes’ brilliant vision below, via Twitter.

Bruno Fernandes had 3 assists for Sporting last night including this beauty ? The kind of creativity Man United were craving for having been heavily linked during the Summer! ?#LigaNOS pic.twitter.com/rAmMFivne5 — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) August 26, 2019