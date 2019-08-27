Video: Lyon fall behind to Souquet’s stunning early goal of the season contender for Montpellier in Ligue 1 clash

Montpellier’s Arnaud Souquet opened the scoring against Lyon in spectacular fashion during a domestic clash on Tuesday night.

The Ligue 1 clash at Stade de la Mosson had been a tight affair up until the 42nd-minute mark, with both sides struggling to carve out any clear cut chances.

Lyon have won both of their matches at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, while Montpellier are still on the lookout for their first victory, but a shock result could be on the cards after the hosts struck just before the interval.

Souquet’s stunning early goal of the season contender has given the home side the lead, leaving Lyon with it all to do to maintain their 100% record in the second half.

The versatile French defender met a headed clearance with a fantastic half-volley on the edge of the box, which flew into the top right-hand corner and left Anthony Lopes rooted to the spot.

Check out Souquet’s unbelievable effort below.