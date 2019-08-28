Arsenal new-boy Nicolas Pepe has made a rather exciting claim about his instant understanding with team-mate Alexandre Lacazette.

Watch the video clip below as the Ivory Coast international discusses the benefits of having French speakers in the form of Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Arsenal team after his move from Lille.

In a rather bold and exciting statement, Pepe insists he and Lacazette can already find each other with their eyes closed in training matches.

We’ll see if it proves that way on the pitch in real games, but it undoubtedly sounds very promising from an Arsenal point of view.