Barcelona are reportedly confident that an offer of €50M will be enough to seal a return to the Nou Camp for former star Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin came through Barca’s fabled ‘La Masia’ youth academy, with the Spaniard spending eight years with the club between 2003 and 2011 before leaving for Arsenal, where he’s since gone on to make a name for himself.

And now, it seems like Barca are keen on bringing the Spanish international back to Catalonia, and are even confident a substantial offer will be enough to do so.

According to Don Balon, Messi is still keen for the club to add to their squad ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, with the Argentine eager to see Barca add another right-back before Monday’s deadline.

And it’s also been reported that Messi is a fan of seeing Bellerin return to the club, with Barcelona themselves confident a bid of €50M will be enough to see Arsenal let go of the defender.

Barca probably could do with adding to their options at right back seeing as their only experienced choice in that area is Nelson Semedo, a player who has looked shaky at times during his stint with the club.

Moussa Wage and Sergi Roberto can also be called upon to play at right back, however given that Wague is very young and Roberto is naturally a midfielder, Bellerin would be much better than both of those options.

Will Barca end up making a move for Bellerin in the near future? Looks like only time will tell…