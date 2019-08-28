Carabao Cup third round draw in full as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea learn their fates

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup has been made tonight as the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea discover who they’ll be facing.

The second round matches were completed this evening, with the Premier League’s big boys now set to enter the tournament for the next stage.

Manchester City have won this trophy for the last two seasons in a row, and will now start their defence of it with an away game against Preston in the third round.

Other members of the big six will no doubt be pushing to pick up this prize as well, however, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also lifting this trophy in the last five years.

The Red Devils will play Rochdale, while Chelsea will take on either Macclesfield or Grimsby.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have drawn Nottingham Forest at home, while Liverpool get an away game against MK Dons.

Tottenham have been drawn with Colchester while West Ham take on Oxford United.

Here is the draw in full:

Crawley vs Stoke

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton

Chelsea vs Grimsby/Macclesfield

Luton vs Leicester

Manchester United vs Rochdale

MK Dons vs Liverpool

Preston vs Manchester City

Burton vs Bournemouth

Portsmouth vs Southampton

Colchester vs Tottenham

Sheffield United vs Sunderland

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Watford vs Swansea

Oxford vs West Ham

Wolves vs Reading