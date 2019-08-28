Carabao Cup third round draw in full as Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea learn their fates

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup has been made tonight as the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea discover who they’ll be facing.
The second round matches were completed this evening, with the Premier League’s big boys now set to enter the tournament for the next stage.
MORE: Manchester United board make transfer vow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester City have won this trophy for the last two seasons in a row, and will now start their defence of it with an away game against Preston in the third round.
Other members of the big six will no doubt be pushing to pick up this prize as well, however, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also lifting this trophy in the last five years.
The Red Devils will play Rochdale, while Chelsea will take on either Macclesfield or Grimsby.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have drawn Nottingham Forest at home, while Liverpool get an away game against MK Dons.
Tottenham have been drawn with Colchester while West Ham take on Oxford United.
Here is the draw in full:
Crawley vs Stoke
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton
Chelsea vs Grimsby/Macclesfield
Luton vs Leicester
Manchester United vs Rochdale
MK Dons vs Liverpool
Preston vs Manchester City
Burton vs Bournemouth
Portsmouth vs Southampton
Colchester vs Tottenham
Sheffield United vs Sunderland
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Watford vs Swansea
Oxford vs West Ham
Wolves vs Reading