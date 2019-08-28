One of Chelsea’s outcasts is reportedly pushing for a loan exit before the transfer window closes, the star doesn’t seem to be a part of Frank Lampard’s plans.

According to The Sun, Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is pushing for a return to AC Milan on loan after failing to impress newly-appointed boss Frank Lampard.

Bakayoko has turned out to be an expensive flop since his move to Chelsea, the Frenchman joined the Blues for a fee of £40m, as per BBC Sport.

Since his marquee move from Monaco the ace quickly fell down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and was sent away on loan by Maurizio Sarri last season.

The defensive midfielder made 42 appearances across all competitions for Milan last season and he looked as though he was finding his feet again at the San Siro.

Bakayoko needs to secure a move away in the next week if he has any chance of reigniting his career, Milan is the perfect destination for the France international to get back to his best.

A deal could be agreed fairly easily as Milan are on the hunt for a new midfielder by the looks of things. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Monaco’s move for Franck Kessie will pave the way for Bakayoko’s return on loan.

It wouldn’t be wise for Chelsea to let Bakayoko rot on the sidelines so we can see that the Blues may be open to loaning out the midfielder once again for the season.

Perhaps impressive performances could lead to a permanent move for Bakayoko which would end his disastrous time in west London.