Want-away Chelsea ace given opportunity to seal late summer transfer

Sassuolo are reportedly interested in a late summer transfer window swoop for Chelsea winger Kenedy after an injury to Rogerio.

This is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who claim Kenedy has been identified as a player who could replace Rogerio in their attack.

The Brazilian has flopped during his time at Stamford Bridge and an exit makes sense for him now as Goal recently claimed he was looking for a way out of the club.

They didn’t particularly link Kenedy with anyone, however, so it looks like good news from all sides as Kenedy now has suitors in Sassuolo, according to Di Marzio’s report.

The 23-year-old looked a real wonderkid when he first joined the Blues from Fluminense, but he’s barely made an impact in their first-team.

Kenedy has also failed to do much to impress in loan spells at Watford and Newcastle, so a permanent transfer now looks the best option for him, and fans won’t be too bothered to see him go as he surely can’t work his way into Frank Lampard’s plans at this point.