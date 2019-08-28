Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly reached an agreement to seal a transfer to Monaco on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal for a fee of around £31.7million.

That’s according to well-connected French football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who states the player himself has already agreed the move personally.

With Bakayoko accepting Monaco’s offer, it shouldn’t be too long now before the two clubs involved can sign this off, with there seeming little reason for Chelsea to want to keep the France international.

Ça brûle pour #Bakayoko à Monaco ! Monaco et Chelsea sont tout proches de trouver un accord pour un prêt avec option d’achat de 35M€ ! Le joueur lui est d’ores et déjà d’accord avec Monaco. #RMCsport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) August 28, 2019

Bakayoko shone in his previous stint at Monaco but has failed to make an impact since moving to Stamford Bridge, though he did show some improvement on loan at AC Milan last season.

The 25-year-old may well be better off returning to Ligue 1 to revive his career, while Chelsea won’t miss him as they have plenty of other options in the middle of the park.

CFC fans will be glad to see the club potentially bringing in a decent fee for such an out-of-form player, even if they cannot spend it straight away due to their transfer ban.