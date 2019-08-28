Menu

Offer accepted: Chelsea star moves closer to potential £31.7million transfer away

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has reportedly reached an agreement to seal a transfer to Monaco on an initial loan with a view to a permanent deal for a fee of around £31.7million.

That’s according to well-connected French football journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, who states the player himself has already agreed the move personally.

MORE: Liverpool rival Chelsea and others for potential transfer of Ajax attacker

With Bakayoko accepting Monaco’s offer, it shouldn’t be too long now before the two clubs involved can sign this off, with there seeming little reason for Chelsea to want to keep the France international.

Bakayoko shone in his previous stint at Monaco but has failed to make an impact since moving to Stamford Bridge, though he did show some improvement on loan at AC Milan last season.

The 25-year-old may well be better off returning to Ligue 1 to revive his career, while Chelsea won’t miss him as they have plenty of other options in the middle of the park.

More Stories / Latest News

CFC fans will be glad to see the club potentially bringing in a decent fee for such an out-of-form player, even if they cannot spend it straight away due to their transfer ban.

More Stories Tiemoue Bakayoko