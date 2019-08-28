Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Juventus to a seal a double swoop on Real Madrid and Barcelona for two of their stars ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

European clubs have until September 2nd to seal any last-minute transfers, and ahead of this deadline, it looks like Ronaldo is keen to see Juve get some late deals over the line.

As per Don Balon, Ronaldo has asked the Old Lady to make a move for Barca’s Ivan Rakitic, with the club even preparing a €50M offer for the Croatian as well.

The report also notes that as well as Rakitic, Ronaldo has also asked Maurizio Sarri’s side to seal a deal to bring Mariano Diaz to the club from his old side Real Madrid.

Juventus currently have one of the strongest squads in world football, and therefore, signing both Rakitic and Mariano ahead of next week’s deadline would seem like overkill.

Juve have players like Pjanic, Ramsey, Can, Bentancur, Khedira, Matuidi and Rabiot to pick from in central midfield, options that suggest they don’t need to splash out €50M on Rakitic at all.

As well as this, Juve also have a number of options to choose from in attack, such as Ronaldo, Mandzukic, Dybala, Pjaca, Douglas Costa and Higuain, players that show their attack is already good enough, and that signing Mariano would just be unnecessary.

Whether Juventus listen to Ronaldo’s demands ahead of next week’s deadline remains to be seen, however if the club are keen on saving funds, signing both Rakitic and Mariano are moves they probably shouldn’t be going through with.