Video: Lucas Digne scores free-kick screamer to bring Everton level against Lincoln

Lucas Digne has scored an absolute belter of a free-kick for Everton tonight to bring them level with Lincoln in their Carabao Cup tie.

The Toffees were stunned in the first minute of the game as the undergoes raced into the lead, but a moment of real quality from Digne has made it 1-1.

Watch the goal clip above as the French left-back shows his class from set pieces by finding the top corner from long range.

Digne may not have shone that much at previous club Barcelona, but is fast becoming a real favourite at Goodison Park thanks to goals like this.