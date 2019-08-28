Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney has taken to social media to hit back at claims from The Sun that suggested he cheated on his wife.

England’s all-time highest goalscorer posted that ‘Enough is enough’ with his response to The Sun after several stories have been ran in the past week that have suggested that the Manchester United legend had cheated on his wife.

Rooney currently stars for DC United in America and his family – including wife Coleen and four sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass have remained in England.

The Sun posted images of Rooney accompanying a young woman in a lift earlier this week.

The controversy comes just weeks after Rooney agreed to return to England as a player-coach for Championship side Derby County, as per BBC Sport.

Rooney has revealed in his response that the pictures were ‘edited’ and used to create a ‘sensational and completely untrue story’.

Take a look at Rooney’s response to The Sun:

The Sun – Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/lCICTdwfwt — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 28, 2019

It’s disappointing to see that some of the UK’s media have pushed sensationalised stories that could have a major impact on Rooney’s personal life.

Given all his achievements for his country you’d think that the forward would be treated with respect.