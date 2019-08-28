Roma are set to come in with a last-minute offer for Dejan Lovren soon, with the Liverpool ace reportedly after a four-year deal from the club.

Lovren has found himself somewhat out-of-favour at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp opting to start the likes of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip over the Croatian this term.

And now, it looks like Roma are about to hand the former Southampton a way out of the Reds ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to the Sun, Roma are set to launch a late £15M swoop for the defender, who’s yet to make an appearance for the club so far this season.

Corriere Dello Sport also note, via the Sun, that Roma are keen to sign the player on loan with an option to buy, whilst Klopp’s side are eager for the deal to be a loan with an obligation to buy, with Lovren himself after a four-year deal from the Italian giants if he’s to sign.

Lovren has proved to be a useful player for Liverpool during his time at the club, however now, it seems like the Croatian international’s time on Merseyside could be coming to an end soon.

The Croat was a key part of the club’s first team up until the likes of Gomez and Van Dijk made their way into the club’s set-up, and given the qualities that these players possess, it looks like Loven won’t be getting many first team minutes any time soon.