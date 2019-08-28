Fee agreed: Fulham close in on transfer of Leicester City midfielder

Fulham are reportedly closing in on a transfer swoop for Leicester City midfield outcast Daniel Amartey after agreeing a £6.5million deal.

Football Ghana claim an agreement has been struck for the versatile 24-year-old, who initially looked a big prospect at the King Power Stadium, but who has failed to progress in recent times.

Amartey joined Leicester midway through that memorable 2015/16 campaign, playing five games to pick up a Premier League winners’ medal.

The Ghana international, who can play defensive midfield or centre-back, then became more of a regular the following season after the sale of N’Golo Kante to Chelsea, but has failed to really kick on from there.

Brendan Rodgers now has plenty more convincing options in his Foxes squad, so it makes sense that Amartey is seen as surplus to requirements.

This could be a fine signing for Fulham, however, who could do with players proven at Premier League level and internationally as they look to get back to the top flight after their relegation last season.