Real Madrid have been handed a boost regarding James Rodriguez, after it was reported that the Colombian is set to return to first team training with Los Blancos next week.

The Evening Standard reported yesterday that Rodriguez could be out for as much as three weeks after picking up a calf problem, however given recent reports, it seems like the midfielder could be back earlier than expected.

As per El Chiringuito on Twitter, Rodriguez is set to return to Real’s first team training next week, something that suggests the South American is well on the way from recovering from his injury.

?¡EXCLUSIVA de @EduAguirre7! "@jamesdrodriguez NO TIENE ROTURA y se quedará ENTRENANDO en MADRID la semana que viene". #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/IViO3okeSi — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 28, 2019

Rodriguez could prove to be a useful player for Los Blancos this season should he fail to seal a move away from the club ahead of next week’s transfer deadline, a move that seems unlikely given that he’s currently injured.

The former Monaco man has spent the last two years on loan at Bayern Munich, however this summer, the German giants opted against making another move for the player, something that has left his future up in the air.

The 28-year-old played 57 minutes in Real’s 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid last weekend, a factor that suggests he’s firmly in Zidane’s first team plans this term.

Real are going to need all the help they can if they are to keep up with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga this year, especially given the business both of these sides have conducted this summer.

And with this in mind, it looks like Los Blancos are going to have Rodriguez back earlier than anticipated to help them do this in future months.