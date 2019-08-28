Carlos Vela has revealed that he came ‘really close’ to sealing a move to Spanish giants Barcelona earlier this year.

Vela has been in absolutely sensational form for LAFC in 2019, with the Mexican forward bagging 29 goals and 11 assists in just 29 games in all competitions, with the 30-year-old bagging 44 goals overall since joining the MLS outfit.

However, it seems like Vela could’ve sealed a move away from LA earlier this year, especially if these words from the player himself are anything to go off.

As per Goal, Barca were interested in signing the player after his first year in the MLS, with the club even making an attempt to sign him on loan according to Vela himself.

And according to Goal, Vela spoke about this move on the BS Podcast, as he stated that “It was really close. My second month for holidays, I was there with my piña colada and my agent called me to say ‘look, Barcelona is calling you. They want you to play for four months then you can go back to LA'”.

Vela then added “I said just say yes, I don’t care about the money or nothing. I’m going to start training tomorrow, give me two weeks to be a little bit fit.”

Vela has shown during his time with LA this year that he’d still have what it takes to compete against Europe’s elite, and even for a club as big and competitive as Barcelona.

However, for whatever reason, the Blaugrana opted to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng over the Mexican in January, and we all know how that move turned out!