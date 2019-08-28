Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to bid around £118million to sign Jadon Sancho ahead of Manchester United in next summer’s transfer window.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants are keen on Sancho as an alternative to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, another of the world’s best young players.

If Real do succeed in landing Sancho, they will no doubt be landing a player with the potential to become one of the top three in the world in the next few years.

The England international has made a superb start to his career at Borussia Dortmund, and has been linked several times as a top target for Manchester United.

The Sun recently claimed Sancho was a priority target for the Red Devils for next summer as they save up money to afford the deal.

Don Balon claim, however, that Real could provide serious competition in this transfer battle.

It remains to be seen if Sancho himself may favour a return to English football or if he’d rather continue playing abroad after so much success since quitting Manchester City as a youngster to test himself in Germany.