Video: Jordan Pickford grabs opponent’s shirt in petulant row during Everton cup clash

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford grabbed an opponent’s shirt after running the length of the pitch to petulantly get involved in a scuffle at the other end.

Watch below as the England international gets into a heated row and grabs a player’s shirt in an aggressive manner that seems totally uncalled for.

Ref: “I want you all to get into the net as fast as you can.”

Pickford: “I’m on my way!” Ridiculous after the 2nd Everton goal ?#lineve #CarabaoCup #skysports @FootyAccums pic.twitter.com/rJjL7zcA4S — Will Jackson (@wmjmusic) August 28, 2019

This followed an on-pitch row after Everton took the lead against Lincoln in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash.

The home side went on to equalise and make it 2-2, though Alex Iwobi has since managed to restore the Toffees’ lead.