Lionel Messi injury update: Barcelona star set to be out for a month after aggravating calf problem

Lionel Messi looks set to be out for around a month according to recent reports, after the Argentine suffered a set-back regarding his recovery from a calf injury.

As per Sport, Messi picked up a problem with his calf earlier this month, something that has seen him sit out Barcelona’s first two La Liga games of the season.

And now, it seems like Messi is going to miss even more games for the Bluagrana if recent reports are to be believed.

According to a more recent report from Sport, RAC1 note that Messi is set to be out for a month after suffering a relapse regarding this calf problem, news that will not be good for the club to hear at all.

Messi is one of the best players on the planet, and his presence is surely going to be missed by Barcelona should he actually end up sitting on the sidelines for the next month.

Ernesto Valverde’s team look like a completely different beast when the Argentine is in their side, and it remains to be seen how the club will fair without the talisman in their side over the next few weeks.

Luckily for Messi and Barcelona, there’s an international break coming up after the club’s next match with Osasuna this weekend, thus the amount of games Messi will miss will be reduced by at least one should he end up being out for the next month.

Barca fans will be hoping that this news isn’t true, and that Messi is still doing fine with his recovery from his calf injury, as the club look to build on the 5-2 win they managed over Real Betis last weekend during their clash against Osasuna on Saturday.