Jamie Carragher gives advice to Bobby Duncan and brands Liverpool youngster’s agent a clown over transfer row

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has got involved in a Twitter row with the agent of Reds youngster Bobby Duncan after a controversial statement released earlier today.

The 18-year-old forward has long looked a top talent at Anfield, though has been as of yet unable to break into the club’s first-team.

Still, given his age and inexperience at the highest level, not to mention the vast quality available to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, that’s certainly no insult to the player himself.

His agent, however, has hit out at the club with an explosive statement, as tweeted out below:

The statement accuses Liverpool of blocking Duncan from sealing a transfer away from the club despite supposedly having no intention of awarding him a new contract.

Carragher clearly doesn’t think there’s anything to the claims being made by Saif Rubie, and has advised Duncan to ditch his representative or risk getting sacked by LFC.

The former England international also called Rubie a clown, by tweeting the clown emoji in an initial angry tweet aimed his way.

I know Bobby & his family well, he’s young & at that age we all want everything right now. Played for the 1st team in pre season which is a great start & he should try & develop this season & maybe make the bench in Caraboa Cup. That should be the advice you’re giving him you ? https://t.co/RqXd9eupc1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2019

I think @bobbyduncan999 should leave this guy before he gets sacked by the club. https://t.co/4nmKH7ZHTb — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2019

Liverpool are yet to officially respond to the allegations made by Duncan’s agent.