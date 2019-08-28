Liverpool respond to Bobby Duncan allegations with official statement

Liverpool have given a brief response to the allegations made against them by the agent of young forward Bobby Duncan.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a move away from Anfield by a number of sources after failing to break into the first-team at the club so far.

Among the rumours is one from the Mail claiming Fiorentina have seen an offer rejected for Duncan, leading to his agent Saif Rubie slamming the club for forcing him to stay.

As seen in the tweet below, Rubie has released an explosive list of complaints against the Merseyside giants, accusing them of damaging Duncan’s mental health, leading him to decide never to play for the club again.

This looked damning for the Reds, but they have now hit back and insisted these claims made by Duncan’s representative are unfounded.

Liverpool did not go into much more detail, however, so will presumably continue to deal with this matter internally.

Here is LFC’s statement in full, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo:

“Liverpool Football Club is aware of and disappointed by the unattributed comments and unfounded allegations that have been made in the media regarding one of our players.

“As the interests of the player in question are not best served by either inaccurate speculation, inflammatory statements or public discourse, we will be making no further comment.

“We will, however, continue our efforts to work privately with the player to find resolution in the best interests of all involved.”