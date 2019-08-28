Arsenal relationship with Petr Cech helped secure summer transfer

Arsenal’s relationship with former player Petr Cech, now technical and performance advisor at Chelsea, played a key part in them securing the transfer of David Luiz this summer.

The Brazil international joined the Gunners from the Blues on deadline day, and ESPN report on how Raul Sanllehi was able to use his strong contact in Cech to help push the deal through.

In general, the ESPN report describes how important a figure Sanllehi has become at the Emirates Stadium due to his long list of contacts around world football.

Still, it’s also clear that having Cech leave Arsenal for Chelsea this summer was also helpful, with the club’s former goalkeeper supposedly involved in the Luiz transfer, according to ESPN.

Luiz is yet to show his best form for Arsenal, but should prove a quality signing for Unai Emery’s side once he settles.

The 32-year-old is a proven, experienced performer at the highest level, having long been a hugely important member of the Chelsea squad.