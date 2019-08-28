Menu

Video: Manchester United transfer target shows Rashford and Pogba how to take a penalty with filthy Panenka

Leicester City star James Maddison really is a class act, with this superb Panenka penalty helping the Foxes past Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Watch below as the England Under-21 international chips in an ice-cool spot-kick, showing he could teach Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba a thing or two after their recent misses for Manchester United.

Maddison has recently been linked with Man Utd by the Daily Mirror, and it seems clear he could be a fine fit for the club as he looks ready to move up to the next level.

The 22-year-old could perhaps also then replace Rashford as first-choice penalty taker at Old Trafford on this evidence!

