Leicester City star James Maddison really is a class act, with this superb Panenka penalty helping the Foxes past Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup.

Watch below as the England Under-21 international chips in an ice-cool spot-kick, showing he could teach Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba a thing or two after their recent misses for Manchester United.

What a penalty from James Maddison! ? #LCFC pic.twitter.com/qCF3lEXxey — LCFC Away Days (@lcfcawaydays_) August 28, 2019

Maddison has recently been linked with Man Utd by the Daily Mirror, and it seems clear he could be a fine fit for the club as he looks ready to move up to the next level.

The 22-year-old could perhaps also then replace Rashford as first-choice penalty taker at Old Trafford on this evidence!