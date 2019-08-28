Manchester United hierarchy block multiple exits in frustrating transfer window for Solskjaer

Manchester United’s board have reportedly been keen to avoid being low-balled on player sales in this transfer window in what sounds like a frustrating period for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician has not taken on the easiest job at Old Trafford, with the club only making three signings for him in the summer and missing out on some other key targets.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who suggest not enough was done to secure signings such as Sean Longstaff and Christian Eriksen, whilst also claiming Solskjaer has found it hard to offload unwanted players from this squad.

The report details how Man Utd have prevented the likes of Marcos Rojo and Eric Bailly from joining Everton and Arsenal, respectively, while Matteo Darmian has also been stubbornly clung onto despite interest from Serie A clubs.

This will hardly be helping Solskjaer as he takes on the challenge of rebuilding this MUFC squad, with much work still to be done to clear out the deadwood and replace them with players who can help them close the considerable gap between themselves and Manchester City and Liverpool last season.