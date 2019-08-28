Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has reportedly arrived for his medical ahead of completing a transfer to Inter Milan.

This latest update comes via the Twitter feed of trusted Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, with the deal taking Sanchez away from Old Trafford finally seeming to edge closer.

This follows Di Marzio also reporting on the Chile international’s imminent loan switch to Inter, which, interestingly, does not involve an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of it.

While this doesn’t seem ideal from a Man Utd perspective, it is at least perhaps better for the Red Devils to have Sanchez playing elsewhere so he can put himself in the shop window.

The 30-year-old seems far less likely to get playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, so should move on in order to show what he can do.

Linking up with Antonio Conte seems a good move for him to potentially revive his career, even if it’s perhaps unlikely he’ll ever get back to the level he was at at Arsenal.

And even if this is only a loan, United will surely see this as the beginning of the end of Sanchez at MUFC.