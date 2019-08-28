An interesting report has surfaced detailing just how disastrous Alexis Sanchez’s spell at Manchester United has been.

The Chile international notably joined Man Utd from rivals Arsenal in January 2018 in what looked at the time like a huge statement signing for one of the world’s best players.

Fast forward just over a year and a half later and Sanchez looks set to leave for Inter Milan (as reported by Gianluca Di Marzio and others) after likely becoming regarded as one of the worst transfer blunders in Premier League history.

Sam Pilger writes in Optus Sport about how it all went wrong for the 30-year-old, who has struggled both on and off the pitch in his time at Old Trafford.

According to the piece, Sanchez failed to adjust to Jose Mourinho’s tactics, though the club also failed to truly work out a plan to fit him in.

As noted in the report, Sanchez was expected to join Manchester City instead, with United not really looking in need of a player of his type at the time.

The Red Devils went for it, though, and in the process alienated other members of the squad due to giving the player massively inflated wages, whilst also getting in the way of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial with his role in the team.

Pilger also claims Sanchez never really clicked with the rest of the players in the MUFC squad, similarly to in his time at Arsenal.

The report does state, however, that the former Barcelona forward did inadvertently help Marcus Rashford and David de Gea due to his huge wages allowing them to ask for more money from the club.

United won’t exactly be thrilled about that, with this truly shocking piece of business looking a major embarrassment for all involved.