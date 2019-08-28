Medical done: Manchester United ace closer to finalising transfer after being persuaded by Solskjaer message

Alexis Sanchez’s medical at Inter Milan has reportedly been done as he edges closer to completing a loan transfer away from Manchester United.

The Chile international has been a major flop at Old Trafford and decided to leave after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it clear he would limit his playing time if he stayed this season, according to the Daily Star.

Man Utd fans will surely be thrilled once this is all officially wrapped up, with Sanchez sure to go down as one of their worst ever signings.

The 30-year-old has never looked like settling at the club and even if United cannot replace him with any new signings until the transfer window opens again in January, his exit now is surely for the best.

The Daily Star claim Sanchez has now undergone his medical at Inter, though his loan move does not give the Serie A giants an obligation to sign him permanently.

The report suggests this is because MUFC are aware Sanchez could improve at Inter and perhaps boost his value in the transfer market for next summer.

This may well prove sensible business by the club as it wouldn’t be surprising if they’ve struggled to find suitors for him this summer after his dramatic dip in form since joining from Arsenal.