Manchester United board make transfer vow to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been promised more transfer windows to complete a rebuild at Manchester United by the club’s board of directors.

As per Transfermarkt – The Red Devils spent a combined £150 million during the summer window, bringing in English defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire along with Welsh winger Daniel James.

Solskjaer outlined a new transfer policy based around targeting young, homegrown talent capable of taking the club forward in the coming years, after a disappointing end to the 2018-19 campaign.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League and ending the year without a single piece of silverware.

The Manchester giants have experienced a major dip in fortunes since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, despite spending hundreds of millions on marquee signings.

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho all failed to restore the club to former glory, but the United board have made a transfer vow to Solskjaer which will give him the time he needs to overhaul the squad.

According to the Evening Standard, the Norwegian boss will be offered the chance to recruit more players in the next few windows, with a number of high profile departures leaving the Red Devils short on depth.

Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia both left Old Trafford upon the expiration of their contracts in June, while Romelu Lukaku completed a deadline day move to Inter Milan.

Sky Sports reports that Alexis Sanchez is set to follow the Belgian striker to San Siro on a season-long loan deal, which will leave Solskjaer with only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to call upon up front.

The United boss has successfully cleared out some deadwood while reinforcing the defence, but there is a general sense that he has only just begun to stamp his own mark on the squad.

The club’s senior officials recognise that significant progress won’t be made overnight and Solskjaer won’t be discarded prematurely if the 2019-20 season doesn’t run smoothly.

The Red Devils have started their new campaign with a win over Chelsea, a draw at Wolves and a shock home defeat to Crystal Palace, with a trip to Southampton up next before the international break.