Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic has reportedly snubbed a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, potentially paving the way for a future move to Manchester United.

The Croatia international weighed up an offer from PSG but decided not to go for it, with a January exit from Juve now looking more likely, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely lead to a move to Man Utd, but the report suggests the Red Devils look likely to be among Mandzukic’s options when the transfer window re-opens in January.

This is despite a previous report from Calciomercato claiming Mandzukic had also rejected United this summer due to the rushed nature of negotiations.

The 33-year-old surely still has something to offer at the highest level after a fine career at a number of big clubs.

Mandzukic was notably a treble winner with Bayern Munich in 2013, and has continued to pick up major honours at Juventus.

PSG, United and indeed many other clubs would surely find his work rate, battling qualities, and experience useful, even if only on a short-term deal.