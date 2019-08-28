Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the numerous clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Ajax wonderkid Naci Unuvar.

The highly-rated 16-year-old’s dream is to play for Real Madrid, according to Don Balon, but he could also find his way to the Premier League as Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are listed as being among his admirers.

This exciting young attacking midfielder has shone at youth level for Ajax, playing mainly with players a few years older than him.

Ajax are well known for consistently producing some of the world’s best talent, with Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong their biggest recent success stories, having both secured big transfers to Juventus and Barcelona respectively this summer.

Unuvar looks like he could be the next big thing to come through at the Amsterdam club, and it would be great to see him come to England next.

Liverpool seems an ideal next step for the Netherlands youth international, with the Reds showing a great willingness to bring through young talent in recent times.

Chelsea, by contrast, don’t have the best reputation in that regard, having more often than not signed young players only to loan them out and later sell them for a profit.

This has backfired for them in the past, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne going on to become world class performers for their rivals.

There are signs, however, that the Blues may now be changing their ways under new manager Frank Lampard.