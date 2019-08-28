Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has heaped praise on exciting Magpies youngster Matty Longstaff as he prepares to hand the teenager a debut against Leicester City.

Bruce’s side take on Leicester in the Carabao Cup this evening, and Longstaff’s performances in pre-season and in training seem to have won him an opportunity to show what he can do at the highest level.

The 19-year-old midfielder is the younger brother of Newcastle first-teamer Sean Longstaff, who was strongly linked as a transfer target for Manchester United during the summer.

It seems footballing talent runs in the family as Bruce explains why he’s ready to take a gamble on the younger Longstaff in this evening’s game.

“I didn’t know anything about him until four weeks ago, to be honest,” the NUFC manager said.

“I saw this bright red face running around China – I thought it was going to burst! I thought, ‘is he alright?’ He’s the way I went when you’re red like that in the heat!

“The two of them absolutely have to have factor 50 on. He’s got bounds of enthusiasm. We’ve seen a little bit of him – scored that great goal against St Etienne when he came on.

“He’s impressed me enormously over the last four, five weeks. He’s been training with us all the time so I think it could be a good time to give him his debut.”