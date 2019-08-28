Fee agreed: Barcelona chief confirms club have moved ‘closer’ to clinching Neymar transfer

Barcelona have reportedly moved a step closer to sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

According to the Daily Mirror, the two clubs have agreed a fee for the Brazil international, though the structure of the payment is still to be decided.

The report quotes Barca technical secretary Javier Bordas as stating nothing is done yet, but that the deal looks “closer”.

This is an exciting development from a Barcelona perspective, with the 27-year-old perhaps now looking on course to return to his former club after two years with PSG.

Neymar hasn’t exactly had the best of times at the Parc des Princes, and it might make sense that he wants to leave for a more established superpower, while his club also want rid of him as they look to continue their ambitious project.

Barcelona have had a busy summer making exciting signings like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, and Neymar would really be the icing on the cake.