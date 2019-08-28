Menu

Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner’s girlfriend Philine Roepstorff dances topless with him in naughty video

Arsenal FC
Nicklas Bendtner didn’t end up being the best striker in the world as he thought he’d be, but he’s still a great laugh on social media.

Watch below as the former Arsenal and Nottingham Forest striker shares a video of himself and girlfriend Philine Roepstorff together, with his WAG dancing around topless.

We’re not sure what prompted this, but it’s good entertainment all the same from the ex-Gunner.

And yes, Roepstorff does cover herself up in the video!

