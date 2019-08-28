Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly preparing a late bid of around €180million to finally clinch the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Marca claiming he still wants to move to Madrid as they won’t rule out a late swoop for him before the September 2nd transfer deadline for La Liga clubs.

Don Balon now take that a step further by claiming Perez is ready to accept the demands of Zinedine Zidane and try a late bid for Pogba worth €180m.

The Spanish outlet states that Real are likely to fail with this offer, with a January move perhaps their best bet of landing Pogba any time soon.

It does seem highly unlikely that Man Utd would sell the 26-year-old now, with Premier League clubs no longer able to make signings until the winter window.

Even if Pogba has had his troubles during his time at Old Trafford, there seems no sense in losing a top player now when MUFC are short of quality cover in midfield.