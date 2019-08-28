Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane’s interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has not faded, according to latest transfer talk in Spain.

Los Blancos have pulled off last-minute deals in the past and it’s claimed they will remain attentive to Pogba’s situation until the September 2nd deadline, according to Marca.

The France international makes sense as a target for Zidane, despite his struggles in his time as a Man Utd player.

Previously regarded as one of the best players in the world in his position, it’s easy to see how Pogba could majorly strengthen Madrid’s midfield if he joined and rediscovered his best form.

That may well be easier for him at Real than at United, who have had a number of other difficulties since signing Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Jose Mourinho’s tactics didn’t look ideally suited to getting the best out of the 26-year-old, while numerous questionable signings have been made elsewhere in the squad.

Pogba could flourish, however, in a less competitive league alongside world class players like Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu.

United, however, will surely not let the former Juve star leave now as they’d be unable to sign a replacement until January, though Marca claim the player himself remains keen on linking up with Zidane, even if he’s not currently looking to force an exit.