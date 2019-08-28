Sevilla are interested in signing Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at Santiago Bernabeu.

Diaz was restricted to just 13 La Liga appearances for the Blancos last season, who ended up finishing third in the final standings behind arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The mercurial striker’s chances of playing regularly in the 2019-20 campaign do not look much better either, after a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic were among those to arrive at the Bernabeu in the offseason, which has pushed Diaz even further down the squad pecking order under Zinedine Zidane.

According to Marca, Madrid are prepared to let the 26-year-old star complete a transfer to La Liga rivals Sevilla before the September 2 deadline, if their €30 million asking price is met.

The Spanish publication states that Sevilla might need to offload one or two players in order to finance a move for Diaz, but the club are also prepared to submit a loan offer with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Zidane wants Madrid to reclaim their place among Europe’s elite come next May, while also dethroning Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Diaz is unlikely to make a significant contribution to the team as they chase down silverware across all competitions, which is why a move away might be in the interests of both parties.

The one-time Dominican Republic international – who was born in Spain – is approaching the prime years of his career and if he doesn’t start playing regular football, he may never fulfil his full potential.

Diaz could slot into Julen Lopetegui’s starting XI at Sevilla seamlessly, which makes this story one to keep an eye on in the coming days.