Real Madrid are set to turn their attentions to two other stars should they miss out on the signing of Neymar ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to Don Balon, Los Blancos are eager to beat fierce rivals Barcelona in the race to sign Neymar this summer, however should they end up missing out on a deal for the Brazilian, the club are set to target two other big-name players.

As per the same report, Zidane’s side are to turn their attentions to Christian Eriksen and Duvan Zapata should they miss out on Neymar, two signings that’ll seriously bolster the quality of their squad.

Last year, both Eriksen and Zapata were very impressive, with the duo helping their respective clubs qualify for this year’s Champions League.

Eriksen contributed 27 goals in all competitions for Spurs last term, with Zapata himself contributing 36 goals in all comps, something that means the duo played a part in a combined 63 goals last campaign.

Eriksen is one of the best attacking midfielders on the planet, and given that Real’s current midfield options aren’t as strong as they used to be, signing the Dane would be a very wise move for Los Blancos to make.

Zapata, as well as Eriksen, showed his worth last year, with the Colombian’s goals helping Atalanta qualify for the Champions League for the first time in what was a brilliant season for the South American, and the club, as a whole.

If Real do get their hands on both Eriksen and Zapata, it’ll provide the club’s options in midfield and attack a huge boost, one they could do with given how they looked against Real Valladolid last weekend.