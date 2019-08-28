Promoted Post

Game tours or junket are popular entertainments that have become an excellent alternative to the classic type of relaxation. A gaming tour at SL Casino Riga, the best gambling complex in Latvian capital, is a great opportunity to see the magnificent Riga with its old center, numerous modern restaurants, cafe and boutiques.

When choosing a Shangri-La casino, guests receive magnificent accommodation in a historic building in the Old city heart. It is the best starting point for traveling around the city in a picturesque surroundings. Nearby are all the Latvian capital’s main attractions. SL casino occupies two floors in Kempinski hotel complex. When ordering a game tour, guests are accommodated in its comfortable rooms. Also meals and drinks are included in the price. Storm International Unit offers relaxation on an all-inclusive system: a guest buys only game chips, and all other services are provided for free.

Living in a VIP-class, in which everything is thought out for your comfort – you will feel like a real king or queen. Enjoy the game and excitement in one of the best casinos in the world. You will feel how life pulsates in your veins at one of the tables with roulette and cards, or in the VIP-hall with a game without restrictions.

Since SL Casino is located in the Grand Hotel Kempinski, guests can use any services of the hotel complex. SPA-center for those who like to feel relaxation with every cell of the body – a wide range of procedures for beauty. If you want to spend time actively and sportily, experienced trainers, a new fitness equipment, a jacuzzi and a solarium will help.

At SL Casino every day you will find an incendiary program or celebrity’s performance. A restaurant in Kempinski and a sport bar in the casino offer cuisine for every taste and a huge drinks selection.

SL Casino is a premium vacation

10 gaming tables: poker, blackjack, American roulette

50+ latest gaming machines

Separate VIP room for games without restrictions

Lounge area

Live music

Jackpot draws several times a week

A casino tour to Riga is an opportunity to combine a cultural program with an active and exciting holiday. After all, besides casinos, restaurants, the city can offer you magnificent architecture, beautiful public gardens and parks, fountains and many attractions.

Surely enjoy the gaming tour organizing simplicity. A personal manager will do everything for you. Registration is carried out as soon as possible. If necessary, casino staff will also take care of obtaining a visa. The tour buyer will also be offered suitable round-trip air tickets, one of the hotels rooms to choose from, options for entertainment programs, as well as excursions around Riga and its historical places.

Why is it worth choosing a Storm International casino?

Storm International has been operating in the gambling market for over 25 years. Michael Boettcher is a founder of Storm International, Darren Keane is a managing director. The work principles were created taking into account the strict rules that are used by the best Las Vegas casinos. This is one of the first casino companies which organize tours for its guests in the post-Soviet space. Guests who have already bought junket often return again, so they are satisfied with the high level of service, a pleasant game and the opportunity to combine a mountain vacation with a tourist.

All Shangri La network casinos, including SL Casino Riga, work in the VIP niche. Therefore, guests fall into a real modern palace with original art deco interiors. The halls are decorated using brand symbols, exclusive wooden furniture, carpets, original lamps and art objects. All casino staff are very polite and attentive to guests. They speak several languages: Latvian, Russian and English. And this means that every guest will feel like at home in the unit of Storm International, Darren Keane drew attention.