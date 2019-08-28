Former Man United forward Louis Saha has revealed that he thinks his old made made a mistake by not signing Portugal international Bruno Fernandes this summer.
The Metro note that Fernandes was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with the Mirror noting that despite this, the club failed to make any sort of bid for the £65M-rated midfielder.
And following this, Saha has come out and stated that he thinks United’s failures to get a deal for the Portuguese international over the line earlier this summer was a ‘mistake’ from the Red Devils.
As per Record, via another report from the Mirror, Saha spoke about Fernandes recently, stating that “he’s a born leader and that’s what Manchester United are missing this season.”
Saha then added that “Only time can tell, but judging from everything that has happened… United made a mistake by not buying Bruno Fernandes and not signing a creative midfield player.”
Fernandes bagged a hugely impressive 50 goals in 53 games in all competitions last term, something that lead to him being linked with a move to Old Trafford in the first place.
Signing Fernandes could’ve helped United take some of the pressure off of Paul Pogba’s shoulders in regards to the Frenchman’s responsibilities to contribute goals from midfield.
However now, the club will have to wait until at least January if they are to sign the Portugal star at all, a move that Saha thinks the club should’ve got over the line this summer if his words are anything to go off.