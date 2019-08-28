Former Man United forward Louis Saha has revealed that he thinks his old made made a mistake by not signing Portugal international Bruno Fernandes this summer.

The Metro note that Fernandes was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with the Mirror noting that despite this, the club failed to make any sort of bid for the £65M-rated midfielder.

And following this, Saha has come out and stated that he thinks United’s failures to get a deal for the Portuguese international over the line earlier this summer was a ‘mistake’ from the Red Devils.

As per Record, via another report from the Mirror, Saha spoke about Fernandes recently, stating that “he’s a born leader and that’s what Manchester United are missing this season.”

Saha then added that “Only time can tell, but judging from everything that has happened… United made a mistake by not buying Bruno Fernandes and not signing a creative midfield player.”