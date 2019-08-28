Real Madrid have opened talks with Bruno Fernandes’ representatives over a possible transfer from Sporting Lisbon before the European deadline.

As per Metro Sport, Manchester United identified the Portuguese midfielder as a summer target, but ultimately decided against launching a formal offer while the English transfer window was open.

Fernandes emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football last season, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 Primeira Liga appearances for Sporting.

The 24-year-old has been tipped to leave Jose Alvalade Stadium since the end of the 2019-20 campaign, but time is running out for any potential suitors to secure his services.

According to Goal, ahead of the September 2 transfer deadline, Real Madrid have met with Fernandes’ agent, with Sporting prepared to sanction a prized asset’s departure for €80 million.

Transfer negotiations are now in progress with Zinedine Zidane determined to bring in extra reinforcements across the middle of the park to help aid the Blancos’ pursuit of silverware this season.

Goal reports that United’s Paul Pogba remains Madrid’s first choice, but they have all but conceded defeat in their pursuit of the Frenchman, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unwilling to offload a key member of his squad.

Fernandes is contracted to remain with Sporting until 2023, but he will likely be open to a Santiago Bernabeu switch after hinting he’s ready for the next step forward in his career earlier this summer.

The Portugal international has all the attributes to add a new dimension to Zidane’s line up, but Madrid will have to push a deal over the line quickly with the European market set to close in five days time.

This latest news will surely come as a major boost to United fans, with Pogba now set to remain at Old Trafford for at least one more year.