Rumoured Manchester United target James Maddison opened the scoring for Leicester City in a second-round League Cup tie against Newcastle on Wednesday.

According to Metro Sport, the Red Devils are lining up a swoop for Maddison in the January transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a keen admirer of the £80 million-rated midfielder.

The 22-year-old has made a strong start to the 2019-20 campaign with Leicester, contributing two assists in three Premier League appearances, and he has registered his first goal in a Carabao Cup clash with Newcastle this evening.

The Foxes found themselves 1-0 up at St James’ Park thanks to Maddison’s 30-yard free-kick, which took a wicked deflection off Matt Ritchie before finding its way into the back of the net.

The England U21 international’s powerful strike highlights just how dangerous he can be from a dead ball and if he continues to perform at such a high level, a move to Old Trafford could yet be on the cards in the new year.

Check out Maddison’s goal below.