Video: Mane leaves Wijnaldum & Alexander-Arnold for dead before producing expert finish in Liverpool training session

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane scored a brilliant goal in training after taking the ball past two of his team-mates effortlessly.

The Reds are currently preparing for a trip to Burnley on Saturday, where they will be looking to extend their 100% start to the 2019-20 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already recorded wins over Norwich, Southampton and Arsenal, while also securing more silverware in the form of the UEFA Super Cup after a penalty shootout triumph over Chelsea.

Mane has been one of Liverpool’s standout performers once again, with three goals and one assist to his name in four appearances, re-affirming his status as one of the Premier League’s most deadly forwards.

The Senegal international replicated that form in a training session on Wednesday, leaving Georginio Wijnaldum and Trent Alexander-Arnold for dead with his electrifying pace before producing an expert finish.

Check out Mane showing up his Liverpool colleagues below, via the club’s official Twitter account.

Sadio up to his usual tricks ?? pic.twitter.com/8c5LeSPCQh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 28, 2019