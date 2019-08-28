Video: Tadic scores sublime individual goal to send Ajax into Champions League group stage draw

Ajax midfielder Dusan Tadic netted the decisive goal in a 2-0 Champions League playoff victory against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday night.

The two sides met at the Johan Cruyff Arena this evening with the aggregate scoreline locked at 0-0 after a tight first leg in Cyprus, with a place in Europe’s elite competition up for grabs.

Ajax beat Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the semi-finals last season, before being knocked out in cruel fashion against Tottenham.

Erik ten Hag’s side received widespread praise for their performances in Europe last term and they will have the chance to compete for the trophy again after beating Nicosia in the final qualifying round.

Tadic scored a sublime individual goal to send Ajax into tomorrow’s Champions League group stage draw, after controlling an inch-perfect cross-field pass from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

The former Southampton playmaker still had a lot to do after taking the ball down brilliantly, but he managed to beat his marker with ease before firing a superb strike past the Apoel goalkeeper to make the scoreline 2-0 on the night.

Check out Tadic’s superb effort below.