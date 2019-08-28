Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique has confirmed that he has had a conversation with Neymar amid reports linking him with a return to the Nou Camp.

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barca this summer, with Mundo Deportivo even stating that the Spanish giants have had talks with PSG over a possible move for the forward this week, with Barca confident they’ll get a deal for the player over the line ahead of next month’s deadline.

And now, it seems like Blaugrana talisman Pique has fuelled rumours of a potential return for Neymar even further after he admitted that he has held talks with the Brazilian recently.

As per the Express, when talking at an event recently, the Spaniard stated that “we have spoken yeah”, however Pique then refused to confirm the talks were about a return to the Camp Nou, as he also added “but obviously it is a private conversation.”

Given his troubles with injuries in recent years, combined with the fact that he’s set to turn 28 later this season, Barca should probably leave their pursuit of Neymar alone and use the money they would spend on him to add to other areas of their squad.

Although Neymar was brilliant for the club during his previous stint in Catalonia, the Brazilian would surely command a hefty transfer fee and monstrous wages, something the club may not be able to afford after spending so much on players like Griezmann and De Jong this summer.

Will we see Neymar return to the Nou Camp this summer ahead of next week’s transfer deadline? Looks like we’ll have an answer in the next few days.