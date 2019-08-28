West Ham ace Mesaque Dju ruled out for four months with cruciate ligament injury

West Ham starlet Mesaque Dju has reportedly suffered a cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action for four months.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Hammers back in January and looks an exciting prospect for the future, though this is a major blow to his progress and development.

Dju will now hope to bounce back from this as soon as possible, but it will be some time before he’s ready to play again, according to Hammers News.

It sounds like the problem sustained by the Portuguese youngster is similar to the one that has plagued Manuel Lanzini in recent times.

West Ham fans will just have to hope Dju can make a comeback for the club’s Under-23 side later this season.

A call-up to Manuel Pellegrini’s first-team, however, will now surely have to be pushed back a little, perhaps waiting until next season.