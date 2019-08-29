Menu

‘Absolutely hilarious’ and ‘actually embarrassing’ – These Liverpool fans troll Everton star after celebration

Everton secured a 4-2 win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Richarlison getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Marco Silva’s side will fancy their chances in the competition this season given the quality depth that they have in the squad, while it’s a trophy that they’ll want to win and will take their push seriously.

In turn, they will have been delighted to get past a potentially tricky trip to Lincoln, as they eventually ran out 4-2 winners and advanced to the next round.

However, it was Richarlison’s celebration after his goal that got these Liverpool fans talking, as they couldn’t help but troll him for what they interpreted as pulling out the Lionel Messi celebration at Lincoln in the League Cup after he famously did it against Real Madrid not so long ago.

The Brazilian ace probably has his own reasons for the celebration rather than trying to imitate the Argentine superstar, and ultimately he may well have been sending a message with it.

Nevertheless, that didn’t stop him from getting trolled, as seen in the tweets below, with many poking fun at him for perhaps going over the top given the game and opposition.

He probably won’t care too much as he scored and sealed a win for his side, but the comments below are hilarious in their own right…

