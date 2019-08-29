AC Milan have reportedly switched their focus to Lyon star Memphis Depay as major doubts have emerged over their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa.

The Rossoneri saw their Serie A campaign get off to a losing start last weekend after suffering defeat to Udinese on Sunday evening.

It was a bitterly disappointing performance from the Italian giants, and it arguably reiterated the need for further reinforcements where possible for coach Marco Giampaolo.

However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, their pursuit of Correa is becoming increasingly complicated and unlikely as they are unable to find an agreement with Atleti over a transfer fee and formula to the deal.

It’s suggested that Milan have made their final offer which they intend to stick with, and that is considered unacceptable by the La Liga giants, which in turn would suggest that they may well have to abandon their pursuit and look elsewhere with just days remaining in the transfer window.

As reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Depay has now emerged as a possible Plan B for Milan before the deadline, although it’s added that the Dutchman is valued at €40m and so it remains to be seen if that’s a figure that the Italian giants are willing to splash out.

The 25-year-old has started the season well for Lyon, bagging three goals and an assist in three appearances, and that comes off the back of last year where he scored 12 goals and provided 16 assists in 47 outings.

With those figures in mind, it could be argued that the French side will have no interest in selling one of their most important players with no time to bring in a suitable replacement, and so there is surely doubt over Milan’s ability to get this deal done either.

Time will tell if there is an opening, but after Samu Castillejo’s abject performances in pre-season and against Udinese, adding a top player capable of playing as a second striker is surely a priority for Milan.